Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kate Spade & Company engages in designing and marketing accessories and apparel under three global, multichannel lifestyle brands: Kate spade New York, Kate Spade Saturday and Jack Spade. The company offers apparel, handbags, briefcases, travel bags, small leather goods, tabletop products, legwear, bedding, stationery, jewelry, apparel, footwear, optics, fragrances, electronics cases, fashion accessories, beauty, and home décor products. Kate Spade & Company, formerly known as Fifth & Pacific Companies, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen and Company cut Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price target on Kate Spade & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.68.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Kate Spade & Company has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Company had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company earned $470 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kate Spade & Company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $424,430.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $680,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,138,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,696,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the third quarter valued at about $18,275,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kate Spade & Company

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

