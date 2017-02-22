KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40.

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) opened at 46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. KAR Auction Services, Inc has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Peter sold 15,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 1,720 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $79,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

