K Bro Linen’s (KBL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of K Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on K Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of K Bro Linen in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on K Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K Bro Linen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.88.

Shares of K Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) opened at 44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $352.50 million and a P/E ratio of 30.79. K Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

K Bro Linen Company Profile

K Bro Linen Inc is a Canada-based owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities. The Company provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. The Company’s services include the processing, management and distribution of general and operating room linens (K Bro Operating Room (KOR) Services), including sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other types of linen.

