Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JUNO. FBR & Co lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) traded up 1.69% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 302,186 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. Juno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 65,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,405,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 102,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,021,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on re-engaging the body’s immune system to revolutionize the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

