JRP Group PLC (JRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 179.83 ($2.24).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JRP Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 207 ($2.58) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) opened at 154.44 on Friday. JRP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 84.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 160.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.16 billion.

JRP Group PLC Company Profile

JRP Group plc, formerly Just Retirement Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

