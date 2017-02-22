John Wade Alexander Sells 177,312 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO John Wade Alexander sold 177,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $3,243,036.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,312.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 14th, John Wade Alexander sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $181,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, John Wade Alexander sold 35,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $634,200.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Wade Alexander sold 122,025 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $2,396,571.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) opened at 18.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $826.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 115.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

