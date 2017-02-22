John James Sullivan Sells 9,078 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) insider John James Sullivan sold 9,078 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,133,206.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,822.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, John James Sullivan sold 5,922 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $734,268.78.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) opened at 125.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

