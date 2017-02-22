John H. Scribante Buys 20,000 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Director John H. Scribante bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 630,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 138,862 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $50.10 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.57.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The firm earned $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,340,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,093,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services.

