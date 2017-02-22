Jefferies Group Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-rs.html.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at 87.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $1,314,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,490.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,681.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,660 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-rs.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 86.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company. The Company operates through metals service centers segment. The Company’s network of metals service centers operates over 300 locations in approximately 40 states in the United States and in other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.