Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Gabelli raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wunderlich began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Flowers Foods from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

“Jefferies Group Weighs in on Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FLO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-flowers-foods-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-flo.html.

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) opened at 19.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.00. The firm earned $868.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.19 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,727,916.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Wheeler sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $158,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,818 in the last ninety days. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,323,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,758,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,194,000 after buying an additional 285,831 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,040,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,881,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,691,000 after buying an additional 87,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 3,528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 152,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

