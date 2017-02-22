John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 863 ($10.75) to GBX 800 ($9.97) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 875 ($10.90) to GBX 900 ($11.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 840 ($10.47) to GBX 980 ($12.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.34) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.96) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 570 ($7.10) to GBX 720 ($8.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.63 ($9.88).

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) opened at 748.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.78 billion. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 570.00 and a one year high of GBX 909.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 850.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.54.

“Jefferies Group LLC Trims John Wood Group PLC (WG) Target Price to GBX 800” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/jefferies-group-llc-trims-john-wood-group-plc-wg-target-price-to-gbx-800.html.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 866 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £8,330.92 ($10,379.92).

About John Wood Group PLC

