Jefferies Group LLC Raises AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Price Target to GBX 5,250

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 4,800 ($59.81) to GBX 5,250 ($65.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,000 ($49.84) to GBX 3,900 ($48.59) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec started coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 4,600 ($57.31) target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.56) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,951.55 ($61.69).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4562.00 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,466.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,646.84. The company’s market cap is GBX 57.71 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 150.20 ($1.87) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

