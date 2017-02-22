Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,200 ($14.95) to GBX 1,400 ($17.44) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.16) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.95) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.20) target price (up previously from GBX 970 ($12.09)) on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.71) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,175.56 ($14.65).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1321.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 17.05 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,310.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,098.76. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 399.85 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,529.01.

In other Anglo American plc news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 807 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,138 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.66 ($11,442.39).

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

