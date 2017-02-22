Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Schneider Electric SE (SU) a €58.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.59 ($72.97).

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) opened at 66.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €67.17 and its 200 day moving average is €63.49. Schneider Electric SE has a 12-month low of €49.50 and a 12-month high of €69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of €36.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37.

Schneider Electric SE Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

