Jefferies Group Comments on SodaStream International Ltd.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (SODA)

SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SodaStream International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SodaStream International’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.41. The company earned $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. SodaStream International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SODA. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SodaStream International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of SodaStream International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SodaStream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SodaStream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) opened at 46.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. SodaStream International has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $994.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in shares of SodaStream International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 162,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SodaStream International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SodaStream International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SodaStream International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SodaStream International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SodaStream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. (SodaStream) is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

