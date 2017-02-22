Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

“Jefferies Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/jefferies-group-brokers-raise-earnings-estimates-for-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi.html.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) opened at 88.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.41. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

“Jefferies Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/jefferies-group-brokers-raise-earnings-estimates-for-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi.html.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loans, deposit accounts and other financial products and services. It offers commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; equipment leasing; treasury management services; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.