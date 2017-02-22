Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $141.22 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Leerink Swann set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.93. 684,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45.

In related news, SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $26,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $654,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,560,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after buying an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,311,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,296,000 after buying an additional 547,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,047,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,206,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tourbillon Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Tourbillon Capital Partners L.P. now owns 826,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,155,000 after buying an additional 760,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

