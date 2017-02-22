J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allianz SE (AZ)

Allianz SE (NYSE:AZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Friday, February 17th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Allianz SE

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group. The Company operates in the field of reinsurance, providing reinsurance protection for Allianz Group companies, in particular. The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other.

