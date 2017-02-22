J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NESN. Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas set a CHF 78 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 90 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 82 price target on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestle SA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 80.89.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 73.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is CHK 73.41 and its 200 day moving average is CHK 73.89. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52-week high of CHK 80.05.

“J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Nestle SA (NESN) a CHF 78 Price Target” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/j-p-morgan-chase-co-analysts-give-nestle-sa-nesn-a-chf-78-price-target.html.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

