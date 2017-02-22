iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) opened at 12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.45. iStar Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

In other news, Chairman Jay Sugarman sold 100,000 shares of iStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

“iStar Financial Inc. (STAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/istar-financial-inc-star-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

About iStar Financial

iStar Inc, formerly iStar Financial Inc, finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s business segments include Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The real estate finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

