Interserve plc (IRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Interserve plc (LON:IRV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Interserve plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.61) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 476 ($5.93) price target on shares of Interserve plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.11) price target on shares of Interserve plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.43 ($4.23).

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) opened at 230.50 on Monday. Interserve plc has a one year low of GBX 211.82 and a one year high of GBX 463.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.87. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 335.37 million.

About Interserve plc

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services.

