Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Desjardins raised Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

“Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/interrent-real-estate-investment-trust-iip-un-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (InterRent REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, leasing and repositioning of multi-residential properties and real estate ventures. It invests in the non-stabilized and redevelopment properties (over 2,790 suites), as well as invests in the stabilized properties (approximately 5,600 suites).

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.