Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (ipg) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:ipg) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 24.59 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $29.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Albert Fried & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-27th.html.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.