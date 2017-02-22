InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s (IHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,660 ($33.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($44.23) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($44.23) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 3,410 ($42.49) to GBX 3,775 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,207.22 ($39.96).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) opened at 3835.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.74 billion. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,404.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,029.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,754.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,396.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

