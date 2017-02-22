Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $193 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 100 electronic exchanges and trading venues around the world.

