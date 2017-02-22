Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.10.

Shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 29.48 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

In related news, insider Brent Heagy acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.56 per share, with a total value of C$157,080.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

