Inter National Market Index (INDEXNYSEGIS:ADR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inter National Market Index in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Inter National Market Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Inter National Market Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inter National Market Index in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inter National Market Index in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

“Inter National Market Index (ADR) Receives $31.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/inter-national-market-index-adr-receives-31-13-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Inter National Market Index Company Profile

