Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insperity reported fourth quarter 2016 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. On a year over year basis, revenues registered strong growth driven by increase in average paid worksite employees. The company expects average WSEs in a range of 174,200 to 175,800, representing growth of 10% to 11% for the current quarter.We believe Insperity is well placed to benefit from the booming PEO industry over the long run. Moreover, improved client retention, diversified product portfolio, growth in worksite employees and strength in its ancillary products are the other positives. We note that the company has outperformed the broader market in the past one year based on these factors. However, a sluggish global macro environment can lead to headcount reductions at client companies. Also, any further increase in health care costs can mar its profitability to a great extent.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Insperity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) opened at 84.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.83. Insperity has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $729.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 100.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $2,516,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,904,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,894.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,410 shares of company stock worth $37,088,176. Insiders own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1,668.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Insperity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

