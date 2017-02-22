Insider Selling: Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) SVP Sells 1,714 Shares of Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Roland Karl Wiley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $81,603.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,196.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) traded up 0.04% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 803,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.80 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is a manufacturer and digital retailer of personalized products and services offered through a family of lifestyle brands. The Company offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Enterprise and corporate. The Consumer segment sells the Company’s photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and also ships, as well as rents the BorrowLenses brand of products.

