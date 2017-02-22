Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Director Sells 1,182 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,182 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $120,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded down 2.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.10. 163,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $105.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post $8.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,804,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the second quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 783,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 398,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

