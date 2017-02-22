L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) SVP John S. Mega sold 6,105 shares of L-3 Communications Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) opened at 168.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.73. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from L-3 Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

“Insider Selling: L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) SVP Sells 6,105 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/insider-selling-l-3-communications-holdings-inc-lll-svp-sells-6105-shares-of-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $94,584,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter worth about $88,005,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth about $44,334,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,990,000 after buying an additional 277,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLL. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, January 20th. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.