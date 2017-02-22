Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) CAO Sells 43,071 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO John A. Martin sold 43,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,221,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 168,742 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Hilltop Holdings had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Hilltop Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 16.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 310,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hilltop Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop Holdings from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hilltop Holdings Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Corporation (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) and National Lloyds Corporation (NLC).

