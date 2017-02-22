Insider Selling: Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) SVP Sells 2,830 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $20,800.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,407 shares in the company, valued at $958,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $215.56 million. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guidance Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidance Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. True Bearing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidance Software during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidance Software during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidance Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GUID shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Imperial Capital raised Guidance Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Guidance Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

