Insider Selling: Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) CFO Sells 13,208 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CFO Barry J. Plaga sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $97,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $215.56 million. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GUID shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Guidance Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, True Bearing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the second quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

