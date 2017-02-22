Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Rajesh Raut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

Rajesh Raut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rajesh Raut sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.63, for a total transaction of C$30,315.00.

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) traded down 2.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 69,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services company that operates through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides mortgage loans to a range of customers that include business-for-self borrowers, newcomers to Canada and commercial real estate investors. It also provides savers with various saving options that offer security and competitive interest rates, including guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs) and deposit notes.

