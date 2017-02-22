Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CRO John Mccracken sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $53,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) opened at 3.75 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $389.91 million.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative return on equity of 58.57% and a negative net margin of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, inc. will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Insider Selling: Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) CRO Sells 14,759 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/insider-selling-castlight-health-inc-cslt-cro-sells-14759-shares-of-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 40.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSLT shares. Cowen and Company began coverage on Castlight Health, inc. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health, inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Castlight Health, inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

About Castlight Health, inc.

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.