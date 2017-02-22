Insider Selling: Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) VP Sells 4,064 Shares of Stock

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,064 shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,556.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) traded down 2.30% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 81,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s market cap is $65.23 million.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Adesto Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company earned $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Adesto Technologies Corporation’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corporation will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

IOTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

