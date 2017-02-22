Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.36 million. Innophos Holdings had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) opened at 49.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Innophos Holdings has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Innophos Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Innophos Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Innophos Holdings by 13.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innophos Holdings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Innophos Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Innophos Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. Its segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and GTSP & Other.

