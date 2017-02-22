ING Groep NV (INGA) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank AG

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €15.50 ($16.49) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €14.30 ($15.21) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.80 ($12.55) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. set a €13.30 ($14.15) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.80 ($14.68) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.98 ($14.87).

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) opened at 13.41 on Monday. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of €8.30 and a 52 week high of €14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of €52.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.33.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/ing-groep-nv-inga-pt-set-at-15-50-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About ING Groep NV

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.