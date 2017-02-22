Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.73.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/industrial-alliance-insur-fin-ser-iag-price-target-raised-to-c65-00.html.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

