Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.73.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 57.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

“Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Price Target Raised to C$65.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/industrial-alliance-insur-fin-ser-iag-price-target-raised-to-c65-00-2.html.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.