Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give Bayer AG (BAYN) a €109.00 Price Target

Independent Research GmbH set a €109.00 ($115.96) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. equinet AG set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer AG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.48 ($117.53).

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 108.499 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of €89.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €103.36 and a 200 day moving average of €95.67. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €83.87 and a 1-year high of €112.11.

Bayer AG Company Profile

