Incyte Corporation (INCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INCY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.31.

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 122.36 on Thursday. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Incyte Corporation had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Incyte Corporation (INCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/incyte-corporation-incy-earns-buy-rating-from-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,332,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Corporation during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 27.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.