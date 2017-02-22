Impax Laboratories, Inc. (IPXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Impax Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPXL. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Impax Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Impax Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPXL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Impax Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 3,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,065,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,031,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) opened at 14.70 on Friday. Impax Laboratories has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), as well as the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

