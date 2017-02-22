Imax Corporation (IMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is set to release its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Imax Corporation to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) opened at 30.90 on Wednesday. Imax Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Imax Corporation news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 33,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,066,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $93,525.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,238.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Imax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imax Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Imax Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Imax Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Imax Corporation Company Profile

Imax Corp is a Canada-based entertainment technology company. The Company operates through the following segments: the IMAX systems, the theater system maintenance, the joint revenue sharing arrangements, film production and IMAX DMR, film distribution, film post-production and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

