Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) opened at 64.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $70.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $129,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, and its subsidiaries, design, engineer, manufacture, sell and service lift trucks and aftermarket parts. The Company markets its lift trucks and aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The Company also operates through Nuvera Fuel Cells, Inc (Nuvera), which is an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel-cell stacks and related systems.

