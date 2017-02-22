FinnCap restated their buy rating on shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.13) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUR. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hurricane Energy PLC from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 68 ($0.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hurricane Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target for the company.

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) opened at 54.330 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 396.92 million. Hurricane Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 9.76 and a 52-week high of GBX 58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.55.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/hurricane-energy-plc-hur-earns-buy-rating-from-finncap.html.

In other news, insider Neil Platt purchased 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £1,799.77 ($2,242.42).

Hurricane Energy PLC Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas reserves principally on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The Company’s acreage is on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland, on which the Company has approximately two basement reservoir discoveries, each containing approximately 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.