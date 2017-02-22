Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on Hurricane Energy PLC from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 89 ($1.11) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) opened at 54.330 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 396.92 million. Hurricane Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 9.76 and a 12 month high of GBX 58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.55.

In related news, insider Neil Platt bought 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.77 ($2,242.42).

About Hurricane Energy PLC

Hurricane Energy plc is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas reserves principally on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The Company’s acreage is on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland, on which the Company has approximately two basement reservoir discoveries, each containing approximately 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

