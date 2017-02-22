Hunting plc’s (HTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 700 ($8.72) price objective on the stock.

HTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Hunting plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hunting plc from GBX 114 ($1.42) to GBX 350 ($4.36) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Hunting plc from GBX 639 ($7.96) to GBX 650 ($8.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Hunting plc from GBX 580 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on Hunting plc from GBX 668 ($8.32) to GBX 666.70 ($8.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 494.82 ($6.17).

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) opened at 563.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 833.80 million. Hunting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 252.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 528.88.

Hunting plc Company Profile

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to upstream oil and gas companies. The Company’s segments include Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment provides products and services used by customers for the drilling phase of oil and gas wells, along with associated equipment used by the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out, and precision machining services for the energy, aviation and power generation sectors.

