LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €220.00 ($234.04) price target by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MC. Deutsche Bank AG set a €195.00 ($207.45) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie set a €205.00 ($218.09) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €206.00 ($219.15) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.19 ($206.58).

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 193.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €186.20 and a 200-day moving average of €168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of €97.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 12-month low of €130.55 and a 12-month high of €193.60.

“HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates €220.00 Price Target for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/hsbc-holdings-plc-reiterates-220-00-price-target-for-lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-se-mc.html.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing, and other activities. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.